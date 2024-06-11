Refela, Chinese Embassy provide borehole for Darsilameh

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

One of the over 30 borehole projects earmarked by Refela-Gambia was over the weekend completed and inaugurated in Jarra Darsilameh, LRR.

The project was supported by the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia who collaborated with the Gambian chapter of Refela led by Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe. Madam Lowe is also the president of the continental body of Refela, an organization of women local government leaders with a mission to better the living condition of women. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Mayor Lowe thanked the Chinese Embassy represented by Consul Tong Zhan for understanding and believing in the mission and vision of Refela.

The mayor congratulated the alkalo and the people of the village and assured them of Refela’s commitment to better the welfare of women across the country. She said access to clean water is a key component of the projects earmarked under Refela.

The event was marked by fanfare and excitement as the women demonstrated gratitude to Refela-Gambia and its collaborators for the project.