GACH CEO donates 180 rams to Muslims

In yet another show of philanthropic gesture, the GACH Global Group’s philanthropic arm, the Abubakary Jawara Foundation, has distributed 180 rams worth D4.2 million to needy Gambian Muslims across the country in observance of the Muslim feast of Tobaski. The distribution, which commenced last Friday, saw over 180 families benefit from the gesture. The Abubakary Jawara Foundation is now a household name for its occasional donations to mosques, hospitals, and communities across the country. The foundation said the gesture has become a tradition for Mr Jawara.

Commenting on the gesture, Mr. Jawara said he finds solace in giving to the poor and the needy.

“For me, there’s more to a donation than just giving away your money. As far as I am concerned, every donation should have the power to create social change and transform lives, making the world a better place. When you donate to a cause, you become a force of positive impact, contributing towards a better tomorrow. This is why we feel even better about the difference our donations are making,” Jawara said.

He said GACH Global is a Gambian company that operates in The Gambia and creates employment, and whatever profit they make, they want to share it with the Gambian people.

“We inherited this philanthropic gesture from our parents and grandparents, and we take solace in helping others, especially when they are in need,” Jawara said.

He urged Gambians to support and encourage Gambian-owned businesses to thrive.

“It is important that we prioritise our own because that is how it is in all developed countries around the world. Before you support a foreign business, you should support your own. Whatever GACH Global makes as a business, it stays here and benefits the Gambian people,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, who prefers to remain anonymous, said: “At a time when every Muslim was in need of a ram for the Tobaski, Abubakary Jawara yet again demonstrated his philanthropic nature and commitment to helping the poor and the needy. We don’t have anything to reward him with, but we pray that God rewards him for us.”