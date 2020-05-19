Turkey gives 250 bags, others to familities in WCR

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Turkish government through Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TiKA) on Friday distributed 250 bags of 25 kg rice, 250 gallons of five litre refined cooking oil and 250 bags of 5kg of sugar meant to be distributed to 250 familuties in the West Coast Region, as part of TiKA’s food aid distribution programme for Covid-19 response.

The distribution was done at Brikama Area Council ground in the West Coast Region.

Presenting the items, Tolga Bermek, Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia said the world has been a facing challenging situation since the outbreak of this Covid 19, adding that all the countries whether you are developed or under developed, are facing serious economic losses and unemployment rates are increasing.

He said only cooperation can remedy this problem, and The Gambia is a brotherly country, who Turkey will stand by during the difficult time.

“I hope this contribution of TiKA will bring relief to the needy familities, and this contribution also meaningful happening in the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

He thanked TIKA for extending their helping hands for the country.

Mehmet Akif Eyigun, Tika country rep, said: “As we all know these are challeging times, and as we all know causing devastating impact on many Gambians. That is why we started food distribution, one thousand seven hundred and fifty families across the country including Brikama, Kanifing, North Bank, CRR, LRR and URR.”

According to him, apart from food, they also provide hand washing stations in collabrotion with Gambia Technical Trainig Institute and very soon they will instal in necessary places across the country in terms of Covid-19 response.

He vowed that TiKA will continue to support The Gambia local authorities.

Sheriffo Sonko, Chairman Brikama Area Council expressed delight over the donation. He said it is a wonderful gesture that could not have come at a better time.

He applauded the government of Turkey for their generosity.

Lamin Sanneh, Governor of West Coast Region, said:

“Brikama Area Council is a council of difference, a council that is responding to the needs of the people. Councils are very closed to the people, they are the local government authorities that are directly dealing with the people on the ground and try to support people’s needs and aspirations. Therefore, partnering with other agencies outside is a very worthy cause.”

“Today’s ceremony is very special in the sense that Turkey’s Ambassador and team donating food items and sanitary materials to the needy people in the country. Turkey and The Gambia, have very strong relationship as about 50 years ago, and they are intervening in the various areas of the country’ economic development especially within the security sector. And today we have seen that they have demonstrated that,” Sanneh remarked.

Fatou Dampha, Brikama Jamisa beneficiary expressed joy over the donations.