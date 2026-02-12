Turkish energy investor Dennis Elverir expands investment into hospitality, creates jobs for Gambian youth

- Advertisement -

A Turkish businessman with significant investments in renewable energy has reiterated his long-term commitment to The Gambia, combining large-scale energy development with job creation and skills transfer through the hospitality sector.

Dennis Elverir, a Turkish investor actively involved in The Gambia’s renewable energy sector, has expanded his footprint in the country with the launch of Dune Lounge, the first Turkish restaurant of its kind in The Gambia, located in Banjul.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Elverir said the venture reflects his broader investment philosophy—developing businesses that create employment, build local capacity, and strengthen economic ties between The Gambia and Türkiye.

“Dune Lounge is not just a restaurant,” Elverir said. “It is about creating jobs, transferring knowledge, and building a strong socio-economic bridge between The Gambia and Türkiye.”

While Dennis Elverir remains focused on renewable energy investments in the country, the restaurant is operated in partnership with his brother, Mehmet Benzo Elverir, who serves as Managing Director and oversees the day-to-day operations of Dune Lounge.

The initiative was encouraged by the Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia, F Türker Oba, and is being described as a new benchmark for dining, service quality, and professional training in the country’s hospitality sector.

Beyond its culinary offerings, Dune Lounge has emerged as a significant employer and training centre. The restaurant currently employs 46 Gambians, all of whom are undergoing structured training under experienced Turkish chefs, bakers, and hospitality managers.

“We are training 46 young Gambians to prepare them as future chefs, managers, and entrepreneurs,” Elverir explained. “This is real investment. Each employee supports a family, and the skills they gain will stay in this country.”

The restaurant also features a modern VIP business room equipped with smart boards and facilities for high-level meetings and virtual conferences. However, Elverir stressed that the project is designed primarily for the local community rather than tourists.

“Our priority is Gambians,” he said. “Many people here know Turkish culture through films, television series, or travel. We wanted to bring that experience here so people do not need to travel far to enjoy Turkish food.”

Dune Lounge offers authentic Turkish cuisine, including traditional Turkish breakfast, premium grilled meats, and signature dishes presented with smoke effects and select items finished with real gold accents.

“Food is about culture, care, and sharing,” Elverir said. “That is what we represent here.”

Despite its premium concept, the partners said pricing has been deliberately positioned to remain accessible.

“We keep our prices balanced—not low, not high—so everyone in The Gambia can come, experience Turkish cuisine, and feel welcome,” Elverir concluded.

The investment aligns with national efforts to tackle youth unemployment and highlights how private-sector initiatives can contribute to skills development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth in The Gambia.