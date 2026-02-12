BCC councillor defiant amid legal threat from mayor

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Banjul City Councillor Fallou Gallas Ceesay has described a cease-and-desist letter sent to him by lawyers representing Banjul Mayor Rohey Lowe as “attempts to silence him” from holding them accountable insisting that he will continue to hold the council accountable for the interest of Banjulians.

Lawyers representing the mayor’s office issued a cease-and-desist notice to Ceesay on 5 February 2026 warning him to immediately stop what they call “deliberate campaign of false and damaging allegations” against the mayor and the Council.

The legal warning came days after Councillor Ceesay appeared on TV and made a series of allegations against the Council including mismanagement of funds, lack of accountability and failure to hold general council meetings for months.

However, deputy Mayor Abdou Aziz Dabakh Gaye also appeared on the same platform to counter Councillor Ceesay’s claims as “baseless and misleading.”

In his reaction to the legal warning Councillor Ceesay said: “I am not a politician, I am an activist. Throughout my life, I have been on an accountability crusade of equity and justice in society. That is what I have been fighting for and that is what I am well known for. This [cease-and-desist letter] is a norm. This is what the elites do to try and intimidate people and try to silence people. This is it.”