EFSCFRJ reacts to ‘unlawful arrest, prosecution’ and acquittal of Abdoulie Sanyang

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice welcomes the decision of the courts to free Abdoulie Sanyang after months of a grueling trial that amounted to nothing less than persecution. His arrest and prosecution for comments made on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez on West Coast Radio in August 2025 were unjustified, unlawful, and unconstitutional from the outset.

At the time of Abdoulie’s arrest, EFSCRJ issued a public statement expressing grave concern over the government’s justification. Authorities claimed his arrest was linked to remarks allegedly posing “national security implications.” We cautioned then, as history repeatedly confirms, that governments often hide behind the vague and elastic notion of national security to suppress freedom of expression, silence dissent, and shield themselves from demands for transparency and accountability.

- Advertisement -

The court has now vindicated this position by freeing Abdoulie on the basis that the prosecution failed to prove its case. This raises an unavoidable question: what national security threat has Abdoulie Sanyang posed since that radio interview? The answer is clear, there was none. The government failed to prove its case because there was no case to prove in the first place. Abdoulie Sanyang exercised his constitutional rights to freedom of expression. He broke no law and threatened no one. His arrest, detention, and prosecution were therefore unlawful and constituted a blatant abuse of state power.

In light of this, EFSCRJ calls for accountability for the gross violation of Abdoulie Sanyang’s rights. The officials who authorized and executed his arrest must be held accountable. They knew or ought to have known that Abdoulie had committed no offence. Yet state power was deliberately weaponised to intimidate, punish, and silence a citizen.

This case is not isolated. Several citizens in this country have been arrested, detained, prosecuted, and even jailed for no reason other than criticising the President or protesting against the government. They committed no crime and violated no law, just as Abdoulie did not. When we say Never Again, it must mean Never Again.

- Advertisement -

Abdoulie’s arrest was an act of reprisal, a flagrant abuse of authority, and a reckless disregard for the rule of law. As a direct consequence of this abuse, his life, health, dignity, and livelihood were severely harmed. This amounts to a grave human rights violation. Accordingly, EFSCRJ demands accountability from the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and the Inspector General of Police for this travesty of justice. Public officials cannot continue to enjoy power without responsibility while citizens bear the costs of their abuse.

We further urge Abdoulie Sanyang to institute legal proceedings against the state for unlawful arrest and detention, the deterioration of his health, and the loss of his livelihood. He deserves full compensation and a public apology from the government for the irreparable harm inflicted on his rights and dignity.

Finally, we call on all citizens to stand firm against the misuse of state power for selfish and political ends. When abuse of power and human rights violations are tolerated, the rights and dignity of every citizen are put at risk, sooner or later. Such conduct is the true recipe for instability and insecurity. We demand Justice for Abdoulie Sanyang.

2026 – Year of Empowered Citizens.