Ex-circumciser expresses regret

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Mariama Jawara, a former circumciser from Bakalarr, Upper Niumi District, North Bank Region, has turned her life around, speaking out against female genital mutilation (FGM) and finding new purpose. For 20 years, Jawara practiced FGM, a tradition passed down from her mother, but now she regrets her actions, recognising the harm caused to young girls.

Jawara’s change of heart began with engagements by Dr Isatou Touray of Gamcotrap, educating her on FGM’s health consequences and human rights implications.

- Advertisement -

A milling machine donated by ChildFund International, UNFPA, and Gamcotrap has provided Jawara and others with sustainable income, replacing FGM practices.

Adama Jallow, also a former circumciser and beneficiary, uses the machines to support herself and communities.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to end FGM in The Gambia, where the practice persists despite a 2015 law banning it.

- Advertisement -

Activists and organisations promote girls’ rights and offer economic alternatives to former practitioners.

Jawara and Jallow’s stories highlight the power of education and support in transforming lives. “I cannot change the past,” Jawara says, “but I can protect the girls of today and tomorrow”.