Gambia’s $1M soil project faces parliamentary scrutiny

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The Gambia’s $1.34 million Soil Project is facing scrutiny from a parliamentary committee over delays in lab construction, changes in facility locations, and concerns about the project’s benefits for traditional farmers. The project, led by the Office of the President and involving institutions like NARI and Soil & Water Management, has made progress in training and research.

The committee expressed frustration over the delayed construction of a new laboratory for the Soil & Water Management unit, questioning why it wasn’t foreseen in the project’s scope.

- Advertisement -

The decision to house the NARI lab in Brikama was criticised for lacking prior consultation with the committee.

Legislators questioned the digital soil map’s utility for Gambian farmers, many of whom are not digitalised, emphasising the need for practical, localised insights.

The project team clarified that the digital tool aims to attract investors and provide detailed soil properties, while focusing on low-level fertiliser randomised control designs for traditional farmers. The project’s success depends on effective communication and broad-based impact.