IOU holds 12th convocation

By Tamsir Gaye

The International Open University (IOU), on 7 February, 2026 holds its 12th Convocation ceremony at the Paradise Suites Penchami Hall.

This year’s convocation was organised under the theme “Faith and Innovation: Guiding the Next Generation in an AI-Driven World”.

At least 1,967 students graduated this year, of which about 60% are females and 40% males.

In his opening remarks, the Chancellor of the International Open University, Dr Bilal Phillip, who was represented by Mr Seedy Kanyi, a member of the IOU Governing Council says technological advancement is not a threat to the believer, but rather a unique quality to improve and correct errors. He said Islam teaches that knowledge is a trust which once learned, should be shared.

He further substantiated that today’s innovative tools will become more beneficial when faith is not abandoned.

“The unique tools of today’s world, when guided by faith, will ultimately become instruments of societal service, justice, and compassion,” he said.

IOU’s Vice Chancellor Professor Mackie Taal, acknowledges the faculty’s and staff for their steadfastness and hard work.

“All of you excelled in an exceptional way, giving us the privilege and honour to celebrate your outstanding performance during your time at IOU. You have all fulfilled all requirements to graduate,” he added.

Dr Taal further urged the students to be prepared for the fast pace changing world where technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are transforming the way “we live”.

Dr Taal further elaborated on the rapid influence of AI in their lives as they graduate, saying Artificial Intelligence will influence how students learn, how families communicate, how organisations function, and how decisions are made in communities.

“You are not just entering the workforce; you are entering a global landscape where your judgements, ethics, and leadership will shape how society interacts with technology,” he explains.

Taal elaborated on the many achievements and academic prowess the University had earned during his tenure as Vice Chancellor from 2025-26.

Among a host of those achievements, are registering the International Open University with the Unesco World Higher Education Database (WHE), which remarkably puts IOU as the second University in The Gambia, and the first public university to be registered with them from The Gambian.

Dr Taal added that the IOU has a full membership of the African Council for Distance Learning (ACDE) and the International Association of University’s Presidents (IAUP).

He also said the University had signed several Memorandum of Understandings and Agreements with many Universities including Giya University from Ethipia, Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance (IBFI), and University of Science and Technology from Bangladesh. He said the university has a number of new programs with NAQAA waiting for accreditation.

Dr Cherno Omar Barry, the former Vice Chancellor of the International Open University also congratulated students for graduating in larger numbers this year, praising the efforts of his successor Dr Mackie Taal for his achievements.

The Chief Guest of honor Dr Umar Suleiman, a Palestinian American Muslim scholar and founder of the Islamic Research Foundation urged the graduating students to take their careers seriously.

The student Council President Mbye Jassey expressed gratitude to all his colleagues and the entire student body.

The valedictorian and the best graduating student, Amadou Bah also made similar remarks.

The Deputy Director of IOU, Mr Sidike Ceesay was awarded the most punctual and disciplined staff while MRC Holland Foundation was awarded certificate of commendation for excellence in service.

Mr Lamin Saidy, the accountant was awarded Staff of the Year Award for his discipline and hard work.