The burden and promise of governance in West Africa: A comparative reflection on The Gambia

By Mohammed Jallow

Governance remains the single most decisive instrument through which nations either ascend into prosperity or descend into cycles of stagnation and despair. In West Africa, governance has not merely been an administrative function but a historical battlefield where ideals of sovereignty, accountability, leadership, and national destiny have been tested repeatedly. The sub region stands today as a complex mosaic of political experiments, ranging from fragile democracies and entrenched authoritarian systems to transitional regimes struggling to reconcile popular legitimacy with institutional coherence. Against this broader West African canvas, The Gambia occupies a unique and instructive position, both as a symbol of democratic possibility and as a reminder of how fragile reforms can be when not anchored in deep structural transformation.

Governance in West Africa is inseparable from the legacy of colonial administration. Most states inherited centralised systems designed not for participatory citizenship but for extraction and control. These inherited structures produced ruling elites who often viewed the state as a private asset rather than a public trust. In Nigeria, for instance, the promise of federalism and immense natural resources has been persistently undermined by elite capture, endemic corruption, and politicized ethnic competition. Despite periods of civilian rule and the existence of vibrant institutions on paper, governance remains constrained by rent seeking networks that prioritize access to oil revenues over national development. The state appears powerful in rhetoric but hollow in its ability to deliver justice, infrastructure, or social welfare equitably.

Ghana on the other hand has emerged as a regional reference point for democratic consolidation. Through relatively peaceful transitions of power and a culture of constitutionalism, Ghana demonstrates that governance anchored in electoral credibility and institutional continuity can foster stability. Yet even Ghana is not immune to the deeper governance paradox of West Africa. Economic inequality remains pronounced, youth unemployment continues to threaten social cohesion, and political parties still revolve more around personalities than ideologies. Governance there is functional but still struggles to transcend the inherited colonial logic of elite driven politics.

Senegal presents another instructive case. Often praised for its long history of political pluralism and civil society activism, Senegal has managed to avoid prolonged military rule and extreme political breakdown. Its governance model is characterized by strong intellectual traditions and relatively independent media. However recent political tensions and controversies around constitutional manipulation and judicial independence reveal that even seemingly stable systems can regress when political ambition overrides democratic restraint. Governance in Senegal therefore illustrates that stability is not a permanent achievement but a continuous negotiation between power and accountability.

In contrast, countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger represent the darker side of governance failure in West Africa. These states have experienced repeated military interventions justified by narratives of national rescue and security crises. The collapse of civilian authority in these contexts reflects not merely political instability but the total erosion of public trust in state institutions. Citizens often perceive elected governments as corrupt, incompetent, and disconnected from around personalities than ideologies. Governance there is functional but still struggles to transcend the inherited colonial logic of elite driven politics.

