UK tells Gambia to implement all TRRC recommendations without delay

By Omar Bah

The United Kingdom has urged The Gambia to fully implement the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission without delay.

As of January 2025, 16 recommendations of the TRRC have been fully executed, with over 190 out of 263 currently in progress.

In a statement delivered at Gambia’s Human Rights Universal Periodic Review yesterday in Geneva, the UK government also urged the country to enhance accountability for gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrators, emphasising the need for effective legal frameworks and process.

“We warmly welcome The Gambia’s engagement in Geneva as a member of the Human Rights Council and its progress since the last UPR cycle. We welcome, in particular, efforts to maintain the ban on female genital mutilation, and the passage of legislation on torture and anti-corruption.

“We are also pleased that the National Human Rights Commission is developing into a strong and independent institution. However, areas of concern remain, particularly around women’s and girls’ rights and gender-based violence. We recommend that: The Gambia take further concrete steps to end gender-based violence and ensure accountability and promote gender equality by setting clear targets on women’s political participation. We wish The Gambia a successful completion of its review,” the UK added.