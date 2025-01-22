Suspect granted permission for Christmas vacation, returns to court

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

In a rare gesture, the high court last month granted permission to a suspect to travel overseas for Christmas, sparking criticisms and fears that she may not return.

However, much to the delight of the court, the suspect, Nadine Ismael de Gouveira Pereira, wife of another accused person Paulo Djabi, dutifully returned to court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh to defend the charges proffered against her.

Following her delightful return, the case then continued with State Counsel, L Jarjue calling a prosecution witness who testified in the trial involving, Nadine Ismael de Gouveira Pereira, and her husband Paulo Djabi.

The witness, Phoday Sillah, told the court that Paulo Djabi has been doing car business in The Gambia, and transiting them to Guinea Bissau.

The witness said he had on many times served as clearing agent for Djabi since 2011.

Meanwhile, the court confirmed that neither Paulo Djabi, nor his wife, Nadine,was charged with drug- trafficking as it has been ‘wrongly and maliciously’ reported in social media.

Hearing continues.