EU allocates D718M to Gambia

Press release

The European Union allocated 718.2 million Dalasi (9.5 million EURO) to the government. This new payment is the 2nd disbursement under the budget support programme (the “State and Resilience Building Contract for The Gambia 4”). It is comprised of a fixed tranche of 2 million EURO that is recognising progress in the areas of Public Policy, Macroeconomic Stability, Public Financial Management and Budget Transparency and Oversight. The second, variable tranche is of 7.5 million EUR and is paid on the basis of targets met in the areas of transitional justice, social protection and public financial management.

EU ambassador Immaculada Roca I Cortés recalled: “The budget support’s goal is to accompany the Gambian Government’s efforts to consolidate a peaceful, inclusive and democratic society in The Gambia, while promoting social protection and gender equality.” She added: “The objectives cover a wide range of areas that have been defined together with the government. The path in reinforcing a democratic Gambia requires the commitment of all state actors and partners and we are glad to play our active part which reflects the longstanding European solidarity.”

Specifically, the following specific objectives are pursued through the budget support: enhancing the rule of law and transitional justice framework – while making sure that gender perspective is incorporated -; improving migration management; strengthen the social protection systems coverage and improve accountability of public financial management for the delivery of essential services to the citizens.The Budget Support programme is accompanied by a regular strategic-level policy dialogue. Moreover, complementary measures are foreseen including technical assistance in the areas of public financial management and social protection, as well as grants to enhance the rights of persons with disabilities in The Gambia.