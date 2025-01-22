25 ferries staff trained on emergency response

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

In a significant step towards bolstering safety and preparedness, the Gambia Ferry Service Company recently concluded a three-day training program for its staff.

Held at the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), the training focused on phase 1 emergency response and disaster management.

The participants were equipped with critical skills necessary to effectively respond to emergencies and disasters, ensuring the safety of ferry passengers and staff. The sessions focused on various aspects of emergency management, including risk assessment, first aid, evacuation protocols, and incident command systems. The participants were also introduced to practical exercises. and simulations designed to enhance their ability to handle real-life emergencies with precision and efficiency.

A representative of the ferries, Sheriffo Nyassi emphasised the institution’s commitment to prioritising passenger and staff safety.

“As a vital transportation link for our country, it is imperative that our personnel are adequately prepared to handle emergencies and disasters. This training marks the beginning of a series of initiatives aimed at building a resilient and responsive team,” Nyassi said.

Ebrima Sisawo, a staff member of the ministry of health, highlighted the importance of collaboration in emergency response efforts.

Stakeholders who attended the event underscored the need for proactive measures in emergency management, particularly in a sector as crucial as ferry transportation.

Seed Choi, a participant, expressed his appreciation of the program.

“We are now better equipped to handle situations that could arise unexpectedly. It has also boosted our confidence and preparedness,” he said.