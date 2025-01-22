US-based Gambian women uplifting lives of underprivilege families

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Hannah Senghore, a US-based Gambian entrepreneur and philanthropist, has started a foundation dedicated to uplifting the lives of young Gambians through education and empowerment.

The Eliza Senghore & Emil Prom Foundation is a platform created to address the socio-economic challenges faced by vulnerable families in The Gambia.



Born and brought up in a humble Gambian family, Hannah Senghore has herself witnessed firsthand the struggles and challenges of growing up in a poor family. Her journey to the United States, and the privilege of acquiring education has fuelled her passion for justice and equity.

Upon returning to The Gambia and recognising the challenges faced by vulnerable families in The Gambia, Hannah started a foundation using education to transform lives. She used the foundation to bridge education gaps and break barriers restricting women and children of vulnerable families from acquiring education. The foundation’s mission is centred on the strong notion that every woman and girl deserve equal access to education.

As part of events marking its intervention, the foundation hosted a football tournament at the Banjul KG5 Park to sensitise participants on the importance of education. The football tournament witnessed the awarding of ten scholarships. Also, 100 children from underprivileged families received essential school materials.



“The foundation’s commitment goes beyond mere academic support; it adopts a holistic approach that integrates vocational training, life skills development, and mentorship programs,” Madam Senghore said.

She said the socio-economic impact of such initiatives cannot be overstated.

“Empowering young women to pursue education and careers creates a ripple effect that benefits entire families and communities. An educated woman is likely to invest in the health and education of their children, thus nurturing future generations with more opportunities,” she added.