Stakeholders hold consultations on climate change

By Olimatou Coker

MRV for climate action, bilateral support for climate action implementation and governance, Thursday organised a day-long national stakeholders consultative meeting on baseline research of national and subnational gender and climate legislation, policies, and programs at the UTG.

The MRV for Climate Action Programme supports partner countries’ national development priorities and capacities to plan, finance, and achieve GHG emission reductions. It also focused on supporting the implementation of low-carbon solutions to local development challenges.

Neneh Touray, Deputy Executive Director of the Directorate of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment-Ministry of Gender said there is growing recognition of women’s participation and leadership in climate-related issues, helping to enhance effectiveness of climate initiatives, improve governance, and more sustainability.

“There is also a great correlation between women’s involvement in climate change mitigation and adaptation as well as reduction of greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.

She highlighted that women often face systematic barriers that limit their participation in climate governance, including lack of access to resources and under-representation in decision-making.

“Climate change policies at all levels must address and factor the crucial role played by women in building resilience and supporting low-carbon development, including recognising the structural gender inequalities that undermine Progress for women and sustainable development,” she noted.

Omar Marena, the CoP Coordinator, delivered a presentation on the terms of reference. of consultancy, methodological approaches, institutional policies, legislative frameworks and practices, theoretical frameworks for analysis, and challenges related to policy, legislation, gaps, and barriers.