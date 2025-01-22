MoBSE concludes ToT on I-learn Gambia platform

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) recently concluded a five-day Training of Trainers (ToT) program on the use of the I-Learn Gambia digital learning platform.

Held at the Rotary Centennial Science Laboratory Centre in Kanifing, the initiative, aimed at enhancing teaching and learning, trained educators to effectively utilise the platform, which is designed to provide equitable and quality education for Gambian children. The training focused on equipping trainers with skills to implement the platform in schools, promoting digital literacy and improved educational outcomes.

Supported by Unesco-Natcom, the workshop also focused on equipping participants with the necessary skills to utilise both the online and offline versions of the platform, ensuring accessible and equitable quality education for all Gambian children especially those in the rural areas.

Babou Joof, from the Department of Science and Technology, emphasised the participatory nature of the training, highlighting the importance of the I-Learn Gambia platform in advancing the education policy for 2016-2030.

Fatou Jallow, Unesco Program Officer, commended the offline aspect of the platform, particularly its accessibility for schools in rural areas lacking internet connectivity.

“The significant role of Unesco in sponsoring the program, which aims to bridge the educational divide exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.

Ousman Bah, Deputy Permanent Secretary MoBSE, highlighted the importance of digitalisation in education, especially for students in the provinces with limited resources.

He emphasised the platform’s capability to provide quality teaching, allowing students to learn independently. Bah called for continued collaboration with partners to enhance technological integration in education across the country.

Raki Jallow, a participant reflected on the training’s impact, acknowledging the knowledge gained on both online and offline functionalities of the platform.

She said the need for ongoing learning and research to effectively train future educators on the platform’s use.

The event concluded with calls for all stakeholders to take ownership of the I-Learn Gambia platform and to ensure its widespread use to improve educational outcomes in The Gambia.