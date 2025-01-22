Policeman dismissed for ‘misconduct’ 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Police Sergeant Lamin Gibba who allegedly forced a couple to strip naked, filmed them and threatened to publicise their videos if they did not pay him money, has been dismissed, police chief Seedy Touray confirmed on West Coast Radio yesterday morning.

The IGP described Gibba’s conduct as “unacceptable” and vowed to take a zero-tolerance approach against such behaviour.

Sergeant Gibba was arrested in November 2024 after a serious allegation was reported to the Tourism Security Unit Charge Office in Senegambia, accusing him of manhandling a couple he suspected was having sexual acts at the beach. Under the pretext of enforcing “decency” in a public place, he allegedly detained the couple and forced them to remove their clothes.

He then recorded them on video, one after the other, and then asked that they pay D30,000 or else he will expose the videos. The couple reportedly paid D7,000 on the spot and a few days later, made a transfer of D10,000 through Wave and promised to complete the remaining payment. They called him later promising to pay the balance but somehow mustered the courage to report the matter to the Senegambia police. There, the couple called Sgt Gibba on the phone in the presence of police officers and he asked them to find him in Lamin with the money. Police officers then escorted the couple to Lamin where Sgt Gibba was arrested and detained.

A misconduct inquiry by the police found that Gibba violated the police code of conduct and ethics, hence his dismissal.