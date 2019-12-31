US Ambassador urges gov’t for updates on diplomatic passport scandal

The US Ambassador to The Gambia Richard C. Paschall yesterday thanked the Government of The Gambia for taking the alleged diplomatic passport scandal very seriously by opening an investigation into the matter.

However, the Ambassador further urged Government to update the Diplomatic Community regarding the status of the investigation.

Ambassador Paschall said this during a meeting with Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara as part of the Minister’s regular consultation with diplomats in his office in Banjul.

In his welcoming remark, Dr. Tangara thanked Ambassador Paschall for the normal diplomatic exchanges. During the meeting, the two sides discussed and shared views on bilateral and international issues. Ambassador Paschall used the opportunity to thank Dr. Tangara, for organising a briefing on the alleged diplomatic passport scandal for the Diplomatic Community.

The Ministry organised a briefing session with members of the Diplomatic and Consular corp on 16 September 2019 to update them on the status of investigation in connection with the diplomatic passport scandal. During this briefing, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, used the occasion to inform the Diplomatic community regarding the current structure put in place relating to the issuance of official passport and entitlements and privileges accorded to Representatives of International Community in The Gambia.

The Minister also highlighted the Government’s resolve to get to the bottom of the matter and resolve it accordingly.