UTG Faraba Campus is the face of higher education – President Barrow

Following a tour of the University of The Gambia Faraba Campus, President Adama Barrow expressed that the infrastructure is part of the government’s plans and strategies to create permanent structures for higher education in the country. “The project is a complete revolution and face of education in The Gambia”, he noted.

The President further stated that the structures would create a conducive environment for students and teachers, adding it would make a significant difference as far as the university is concerned.

While expressing his impression of the progress made, the President said experience informed the appointment of the former Vice Chancellor as Higher education minister, saying, “when I came to power, the project was 1%, and there were a lot of technicalities. With the former Minister of Works, we were able to strategise, and I’m happy we have reached this far”.

President Barrow concluded that the funds had been secured for the next phase of the structures and is looking forward to the inauguration of the first phase.

He thanked the partners for their support despite the challenges and urged the media to give the project the visibility it deserves