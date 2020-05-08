UTG student’s alleged killer finally faces court

- Advertisement -

By Alagie Manneh

Almost a year since his brutal stabbing to death, Kebba Secka’s alleged killer would finally have his day in court.

Kebba was knifed in July last year in Kololi Taban, allegedly by a police officer, Lamin Trawally believed to be an anti-narcotic officer with whom he reportedly got into an altercation.

Mr Trawally was first charged with murder but the case has since been languishing in the shelf, until now.

“The case is already filed [at the court],” said Solicitor General Cherno Marenah.

“The opinion has been done and the charges have been filed in court but because the courts are shutdown due to Covid-19, the case is not heard,” the SG told The Standard yesterday.

Kebba, 25, was a business and public administration student at the University of The Gambia.

His killing was greeted with widespread condemnation, both from government and Gambians from all quarters, calling for heads to roll.

In the wake of his killing, the UTG Students’ Union held several press conferences condemning the incident.

Ebrima L Dampha, president of the UTGSU said:“The trial [of Lamin Trawally] is a wonderful news for the university and the UTGSU.”

Spokesperson for the Secka family, Yusupha Njai expressed the family’s “happiness” that the case is at last set for hearing.

“It’s been ten months now. Everyday has been torturing for us. Kebba’s father, his mother and sister deeply welcome this news. All we asked for is justice,” he said.

The National Human Rights Commission also welcomed the development, with its chairperson telling The Standard: “It’s good that nothing is being put under the carpet”.

“For the Commission, it is good news that due process is being followed,” Emmanuel Joof stated.