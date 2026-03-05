Where is the OIC when the Muslim lands are burning?

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

It is five days now since Israel and the US attacked Iran and killed the country’s leader. Iran in retaliation, has hit back at UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries hosting US bases.

The Middle East is in turmoil and I have not heard a word from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) headed by our own president, Adama Barrow? Why?

The OIC, with 57 Muslim-majority countries is supposed to be the ‘collective voice of the Muslim world and represent the two billion Muslims in the world. So why is it so weak and feeble? But I am not surprised. Why?

Because the OIC was formed in 1969 in response to an Israeli arson attack on the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. It was founded based on the fact that Jerusalem is a holy city for the entire Muslim world, and it has to be protected and it has to come back to the fold of Islam. Yet it could not even do that. Instead OIC leaders started becoming best friends of the very Israeli government that took Jerusalem and have been massacring Muslims.

Since Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) wielded a strong influence over the Saudi monarchy after becoming the Crown Prince in 2017, he has refused to champion the cause of Muslims whether it is in Palestine, Kashmir, China or Burma.

This is tragic. The OIC should wake up or simply die.

Batou Jabbi

Fajara