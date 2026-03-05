Commonwealth Games mourn Gambian para athlete Gamo

- Advertisement -

The president of Commonwealth Games Federation Dr Donald Rukare had sent condolences to the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) and the Gambia Commonwealth Games Association (GCGA) on the death of Modou Gamo, a para athlete. Gamo died suddenly on Monday. He was 40.

In his condolence message, Dr Rokare wrote: ” We learnt with shock and sadness the passing of Modou Gamo, one of the para athletes that put The Gambia on the world stage. His dedication and teamwork showed is demonstrated by the various messages shared by athletes and coaches throughout this period.

His smile and positive attitude will be fondly remembered. Please accept on behalf of Commonwealth Sport, our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Gambia CGA, the National Para Sports Committee NPC and the Gambia sports fraternity.”

The Commonwealth Games boss also prayed for The Gambia to find comfort in all the good memories Gamo created for the nation and Gambian sport, by being an exemplary ambassador for not only the Paralympic movement but the entire Gambian sports movement.

Gamo was Gambia’s sole para athlete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.