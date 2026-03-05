GFF LEAGUE: GPA KEEPS LEAD AT MID SEASON

- Advertisement -

Early leaders Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) managed to cling on to their lead at the end of the first round of the GFF league despite immense pressure and hot pursuit from several contenders including reigning champions Real de Banjul.

In the final matches of the round, GPA snatched a point against TMT to open a four-point lead at the top of the table at 28 points.

Four other teams, separated by only goal differences, crowded the second place at 24 points each.

- Advertisement -

They are Hartz FC, Bombada, Real de Banjul and Fortune FC in that order.

Hartz’s goalless draw against BST Galaxy, coupled with a lone superior goal difference over the rest was enough to give them second place.

Bombada meanwhile won a grueling derby against Brikama United, humbling them 1-0.

- Advertisement -

Lamin Colley’s wonderful goal two minutes into the second half proved decisive for Bombada as they reclaimed the third spot in the standings.

The league table after 15 weeks of play, is published aside.