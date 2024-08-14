WHO regional director candidate promises close working relationship with Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Dr Ebrahim Socè, the candidate for the Regional Director for the African Region at the World Health Organisation (WHO) from Senegal, has expressed his commitment to working closely with the Gambia Ministry of Health to address the country’s health challenges.

Responding to a Standard question on how he intends to support The Gambia when he got elected, Dr Socè said he has a robust program targeting all countries especially countries like The Gambia with weak health systems.

- Advertisement -

“I will work closely with The Gambia government to support build the country’s health systems especially in the areas of responding to outbreaks. The idea is to ensure that we build strong health systems across the region,” he said in an African Media Network for the Promotion of Health and Environment (REMAPSEN) media conference.

He promised to assist Gambia and other Member States to promote adaptable, resilient health systems by strengthening and fostering strategic partnerships with Africa CDC and the African Union.

Dr Socè said his strategic priorities aim to integrate health with all sectoral policies, strengthen health systems, accelerate the reduction of key health disparities, accelerate reductions in maternal and child mortality, to combat communicable and non-communicable diseases.

- Advertisement -

“We also want to enhance emergency preparedness, response and improve health intelligence,” he said.

Dr Socè added that combating the burden of infectious and non-communicable diseases is huge for public health around the region and addressing it would be a top priority.

“We would enhance preparedness and response to health emergencies by ensuring equitable access to health services for all, especially the most vulnerable,” he said.

He said his vision is to create a healthier, stronger, resilient and more self-reliant Africa.

“I will support Member States to consistently deliver comprehensive quality healthcare to all their citizens. I want to see a WHO African Regional Office that is reliable, accountable, and inclusive in delivering support to Member States. I will strive to reposition Africa at the center of the global health architecture,” he said.

He vowed to work closely with Africa CDC, the African Union, Ecowas, partners, civil society organisations and the private sector to achieve his policies and programs.

Achieving global health security and equity, he added, requires building on the most solid foundations.