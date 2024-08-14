Court orders contractor to refund monies after failed transaction

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, has ordered one Andrew Davis to pay one Claudius Stephen Knight the sum of £13, 780.00, D2, 0,155,00 and D100, 000.00 for breach of contract.

The High Court order came in a judgment delivered in the civil suit between Claudius Stephen Knight who contracted Andrew Davis to construct a bungalow house for him in Kartong from scratch to completion at the sum of £50,000.00 and the construction was to be completed by the end of the year 2022.

The trial judge stated that the plaintiff produced credible evidence in exhibits which shows the monies given to the defendant personally by the plaintiff and the monies transferred from the plaintiff’s Barclays account to the defendant’s accounts and pictures of the incomplete building.

The trial judge disclosed that it is clear from the evidence before the court that the defendant breached the contract terms and did not complete and hand over the building within the time agreed upon being the end of 2022.

The presiding judge accordingly entered judgment in favour of the plaintiff