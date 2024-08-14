Gov’t condoles with Brazil over plane crash that killed 62

- Advertisement -

Banjul, The Gambia – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad received with profound shock and deep sorrow news of the tragic aviation accident in Sao Paulo on the 9th of August, 2024, which has claimed the lives of 62 individuals, including passengers and crew members.

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of The Gambia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to extend its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the Government and people of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

May the departed souls rest in perfect peace and the families and friends be granted the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.