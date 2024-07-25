Witness claims suspect confessed killing 2 police officers

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The 13th prosecution witness in the PIU shooting trial, Alfusainey Dary, a chef de garage of Dioloulou car park in Southern Senegal, has told the High Court that the suspect Ousainou Bojang confessed to him that he killed two people in The Gambia.

The witness further narrated that the suspect came to him asking for help with a transport to Zigiunchor. “He was crying and said he wanted to see a fortune teller, because he had an issue with a white lady,” the witness said.

He continued to reveal that he arranged a motorcyclist to take the suspect to one Mama Jabbi, (PW3), a Gambian and a fortune teller.

The witness said that the landlady of Mama Jabbi called Yao Gaal, called him saying that the man he directed to her was crying and talking about killing. The witness said he then took a motorbike and went to the house and when he got there, he asked Ousainou what was happening. The witness told the court that Ousainou replied that two people died in his hands. The witness told the court that he replied to him that he cannot take that responsibility and went ahead to report the matter to the Gendarmerie. The witness revealed that the gendarmerie later came and apprehended him. Hearing continues on 30 July for the prosecution to call their last witness.