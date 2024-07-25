Gambia, Senegal hold talks to strengthen border security

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Representatives from the security forces of The Gambia and Senegal Tuesday convened a high-level security meeting in Banjul aimed to enhance security and peace at the two countries’ borders. Last year, the two countries signed a security agreement in Ziguinchor, Senegal.

The agreement culminated in conducting joint patrols to maintain peace and order at the borders.

During the meeting, Serign Modou Njie, Gambia’s Minister of Defense, expressed delight with the committee and reaffirmed the two governments’ continued commitment to promoting peace and stability. He emphasised the close and friendly relationship between The Gambia and Senegal as development partners, stating that the relationship has developed into a strategic partnership based on shared democratic values and peace.

Basiru Saine, the Senegalese Deputy Ambassador to The Gambia, also expressed similar sentiments, commending the political will of the leadership of both governments.

Gambia’s Deputy Army Chief, Major General Ousman Gomez, highlighted that the committee’s primary objective is to plan, coordinate, and assess all security challenges affecting both Senegal and The Gambia along the shared maritime and land borders to maintain peace and stability.

He noted that the meeting in Ziguinchor was designed to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two-armed forces.

“We agreed on an operational strategy to address security challenges along the common borders,” he said.

Major General Serign Ndour, from the Senegalese Armed Forces acknowledged the progress made at the security meeting despite facing some difficulties. He emphasised the need to continue the progress and expressed the armed forces commitment to partner in peace and security efforts within the two countries.