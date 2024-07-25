NHRC moves to tackle hate speech

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The National Human Rights Commission with support from UNESCO Dakar has embarked on a national study on hate speech. The study seeks to find out the prevalence of hate speech as well as its drivers and impact.

The study was conducted by Open Media Centre and it is in line with the United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech specifically on generating data and evidence. The report was validated on July 3rd 2024 at the African Princess Hotel drawing an audience of stakeholders including government, law enforcement and Civil Society Organizations.

“Hate speech is indeed a menace that continues to threaten the peace and security of many nations around the world,” said Emmanuel Joof, Chairperson of the NHRC.

During the opening ceremony, Emmanuel Joof, Chairperson of the NHRC stated that there is a need for comprehensive data to provide a clear picture of the prevalence of hate speech in the country in order to address it. He expressed hope that the study will provide the much-needed insights on how to counter and mitigate the negative consequences of hate speech.

Michel Kenmoe, UNESCO Dakar’s Communications and Information lead, reminded participants of the principles underpinning the UN strategy in relation to UNESCO’s work. He stressed that addressing hate speech will not hamper freedom of expression and that it is the responsibility of all to eradicate hate speech. He congratulated the NHRC as well as the consultants while wishing participants fruitful deliberations.

Following the presentation of research findings by the consultants, participants had the opportunity to discuss the findings and make suggestions on strategies to improve the report and get better outcomes. The updated report will be used to inform capacity building needs in The Gambia as well as serve as a guide towards mainstreaming the combat against hate speech.