Gambians among 11 arrested in Malta

By Omar Bah

The Maltese Police have reported the arrest of 11 migrants illegally living in Malta. They include Gambians, Senegalese and Bangladeshi nationals.

In a statement seen by The Standard, the Maltese police said they found 11 individuals illegally living in a Birgu residence.

“We have arrested 11 people who were caught living in Malta illegally after they were discovered residing in a Birgu residence. They were all taken to a detention centre until they can be taken back to their country of origin, or the country where they have permission to reside in,” the statement added.

According to the police, its immigration enforcement is a continuous process which will continue with the help of other entities.