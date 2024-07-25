15 dead, over 150 missing as migrant boat from Gambia capsises

- Advertisement -

A tragic accident at sea has resulted in a significant number of victims, deaths, and missing migrants in Mauritania. Approximately 300 people boarded a pirogue in The Gambia and spent seven days at sea before the boat capsized near Nouakchott on 22 July 2024. A total of 120 people were rescued by Mauritanian Coast Guards, while efforts continue to locate the missing individuals.

Tragically, 15 people were confirmed dead upon arrival. Among the survivors,10 were urgently referred to hospitals for medical care, and four unaccompanied and separated children were identified. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) immediately intervened to provide direct and essential assistance to the survivors.

This tragic event occurred in the context of increasing migration through the West Atlantic Route, where many migrants attempt perilous journeys in search of better opportunities or to escape difficult situations in their countries of origin. For this year, from 1 January to 15 July 2024 alone, more than 19,700 migrants arrived irregularly in the Canary Islands using this route compared to the same period in 2023, when 7,590 migrants were recorded – representing an increase of 160 per cent. IOM’s Missing Migrants Project has recorded more than 4,500 deaths and disappearances on this route since 2014, including over 1,950 deaths last year, the second deadliest on record.

Since June 2024, more than 76 boats with around 6,130 surviving migrants have disembarked in Mauritania, with at least 190 dead and missing migrants.

IOM is providing urgent humanitarian assistance to ensure that the basic needs of the survivors are met, collaborating closely with local authorities and humanitarian partners to respond effectively to this situation. Since June 2023, IOM has provided food assistance to nearly 3,500 people and accommodation to 87 people, 2,109 blankets and 2,984 emergency food kits, hygiene kits and kits of essential household items thanks to the support of the European Union and the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

“IOM is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of migrants,” said Boubacar Seybou, IOM Chief of Mission in Mauritania. “We work tirelessly supporting the Government of Mauritania to provide necessary assistance to those who have survived and to help locate the missing individuals.”

IOM continues to emphasize the importance of strengthening efforts to prevent such situations and calls for collective action to protect the rights and dignity of migrants. The needs for emergency medical assistance, shelters, food assistance, and NFIs are significant, far exceeding planning, and will increase as new boats reach Mauritania.

Source: IOM