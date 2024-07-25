Pensioners commend SSHFC Management

- Advertisement -

The Social Security Housing Finance Corporation SSHFC Pensioners Committee has expressed delight to the Corporation Management over its role in propelling its growth and support rendered to pensioner.

In April, the Corporation distributed bags of rice, sugar, onions, tins of tomato paste, and vegetables worth over D500,000 to bedridden pensioners.

At least fifty pensioners benefited from the donation. Each of them received a bag of rice, sugar, onions, potatoes, cooking oil, and tomato paste. Support for bedridden pensioners was launched in 2022 as part of new initiatives introduced by the corporation. The corporation also paid pensioners two months pensions ahead of this year’s Tobaski to support them prepare for the Muslim feast.

In a statement shared with The Standard, the committee said: “The above Committee of the entire pensioners’ fraternity once again whole heartedly thank the board members, managing director and management of social security and housing finance corporation (SSHFC) for granting pensioners Tobaski advances (2by 11) equivalent to two months of our monthly pension. This noble gesture is indeed very timely and immensely contributed to the purchasing power of the pensioners.”

“In fact, pensioners recognise your positive commitment, interest, efficiency and hard work towards the development of the SSHFC and the pensioner’s welfare. Be rest assured of our strong support and partnership in creating remarkable legacies that are currently on course at your board.”