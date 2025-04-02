Woman protecting minor from sexual assault killed

- Advertisement -

Police in Old Yundum are investigating the death on Monday of a 60-year-old woman. A statement from the police communications unit said preliminary findings indicated that the deceased was allegedly assaulted by her neighbour, 31-year-old Kemo Manneh.

“Reportedly, the suspect attempted to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl, and the victim intervened, leading to her subsequent brutal assault. The victim was evacuated to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday, 31st March…” the police added.

The police informed that the minor was also taken to the hospital, where a medical examination confirmed that there was no penetration.

“The suspect has been arrested and remains in police custody as investigations continue,” the police said.

Fugitive arrested

Meanwhile Ebou Secka the escaped suspect in the murder of Wellingara taxi driver Ebrima Ceesay, has been arrested and is expected to be arraigned before the Banjul Magistrate Court. Secka was apprehended in Senegal and extradited to The Gambia last Friday.

Alleged child kidnapper arrested

In a separate development, police announced that the alleged kidnapping of 11-year-old Samuel Mendy of Dippa Kunda on 29th March 2025 has been arrested and is currently in police custody assisting investigators.

The police state: “Preliminary findings suggest that the child was unlawfully taken and held for a period of time. Upon recovery, the child was taken to the hospital for medical examination, which confirmed that he was not physically harmed and had no medical issues. He has since been located, and is in safe condition, and has been reunited with his family.

“The Gambia Police Force acknowledges the critical role played by the immediate family in the successful location and rescue of the child. Their vigilance, persistence, and cooperation with law enforcement were instrumental in resolving this case. Without their timely actions and continued support, this outcome may not have been possible. The Gambia Police Force reassures the public of its commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of all children.”