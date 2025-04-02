Gov’t to pay salaries to imam ratib, head of Christian Council

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Religious affairs minister Hamat Bah has announced that the government will start paying salaries to the imam ratib of Banjul and the head of The Gambia Christian Council.

Addressing Muslim elders on Sunday during their traditional eid-ul-fitr courtesy visit to the head of state at State House, Minister Bah said the decision aligns with the government’s commitment to foster interfaith and interdenominational dialogue, tolerance, and collaboration. He did not give details but if implemented, it will be the first the state pays salaries to faith leaders in the country.

Road clearance

Minister Bah also emphasised the government’s commitment to clearing roads and ensuring that vehicle sales and repairs garages in undesignated areas are removed as soon as possible. He blamed the local councils for the proliferation of unregulated garages.

“On almost every street or corner, there is a garage. We are like a country that has no control. This is seriously affecting investment in the country. We have investors who are allocated land to invest in, but because these areas are filled with cars and mechanic garages, they are threatening to leave,” he said.

Minister Bah shared that the government is working on creating a designated area for vehicle repair garages and car sales. “If you look at Senegal or Nigeria, they have similar arrangements,” he added.

Hajj arrangements

Regarding the upcoming hajj, Minister Bah noted that the government has made provisions to ensure that all Gambian pilgrims stay in the same hotel to avoid the difficulties they experienced last year. He explained that last year, Gambian pilgrims were scattered across different hotels, and it sometimes took doctors 36 hours to attend to all of them.

“This year, thanks to President Barrow, all pilgrims will stay in the same hotel. For the first time in the history of this country, we will reduce the hajj package by D6,000,” Minister Bah announced. He thumbed up President Barrow’s leadership, stating: “The President is honest and doesn’t steal public funds.”

He also recounted how President Barrow compelled his own son to resign from his job in the United States and return to The Gambia to manage his business. “I attempted to employ his son, but he refused and warned me not to propose something like that again. So Gambians should understand that it is God who has given us President Barrow, and when his time is up, he will not spend a single day longer at the State House.”