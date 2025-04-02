Imam calls out ‘dishonest politicians’

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Momodou Jobe, the imam of Gaddafi Mosque in Serekunda, has urged Gambians to reject divisive and dishonest politicians who seek to divide people along tribal lines.

In a powerful sermon delivered on eid-ul-fitr, Imam Jobe emphasised the importance of unity among Gambians, stating: “These politicians are only looking out for their interests and those of their families. When they collect funds, they save it for fifty years so their children and grandchildren will never be poor. They buy properties and build houses, ensuring that even after leaving office, their families will not have to pay rent.”

He said the ordinary people struggling to pay rent and lacking a home of their own should not let politicians disrupt their relationships with loved ones. “They manipulate us into hating each other, making the Fula despise the Mandinka and the Mandinka despise the Fula. Why should you allow them to destroy your relationships for their selfish interests? They swear to the Qur’an that they will protect the country’s interests, knowing they are lying. The Qur’an will hold them accountable on the Day of Judgment. How can someone swear on the Qur’an when they are aware of their deceit?”

He also called on politicians to stop inciting tribalism and discord among Gambians. “We must reflect on the consequences of our actions, especially since life is fleeting. Today, you may underestimate someone, unaware that they could be the one to pray for your soul after you passed. This country has reached a point where the first question people ask when they meet is about political affiliations — who is NPP, GDC, or UDP? Relationships and family ties seem to be disregarded.”

Imam Jobe highlighted the societal discord caused by politics, pointing out that it has led to the breakdown of marriages and even separated children from their parents.

He criticised the hypocrisy of Members of the National Assembly, noting that they would play to the public gallery by engaging in verbal fisticuffs on party issues but engage in a complot on matters of their personal interests.

“When they debated creating funds for their vehicles and increasing their allowances, they were united in agreement. Did you hear any disagreement? If you did, it was only when their interests were at stake,” he chided.