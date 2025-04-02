Baba Leigh says gov’t officials, imams should fear God

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Imam Baba Leigh, a prominent Gambian Islamic scholar and human rights activist, has called for accountability and moral leadership among both political and religious figures.

In his eid-ul-fitr sermon, Imam Leigh urged leaders, including the president and ministers, to fear God and act in ways that honour justice and integrity. Known for speaking truth to power which has often put him at odds with the former president leading to his detention and torture at the time, Imam Leigh emphasised the importance of contentment, arguing that it is a fundamental principle for a good Muslim.

- Advertisement -

“Every now and then, you hear about a corruption case in a government institution, but there has only been one prosecution of a permanent secretary at the ministry of fisheries. What he was accused of is minor compared to other cases…” he remarked.

He reminded the public that government funds are intended for building hospitals, schools, and roads, not for personal gain.

“No one should utilise government funds for personal use. That is not accepted by Islam, so the president, ministers, directors, and imams should fear God in the execution of their duties. Even parents at home should fear God,” he urged.

- Advertisement -

The respected imam, a member of the National Human Rights Commission, also addressed the increasing number of sex workers in The Gambia, stating that parents need to do more to properly train their children, especially their daughters.