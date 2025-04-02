spot_img
Gambia News

2 killed in naval base fire

By Lamin  Cham

Lamin Cham

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has confirmed that a fire outbreak at the Naval Command in Banjul on Friday claimed the life of a Gambia Navy officer, Richard Mendy, and left two of his colleagues injured.

Additionally, a man identified as an escort for the fuel truck, also died of his injuries. All injured persons in the incident are said to have been hospitalised.

According to GAF, the fire broke out around 6:30pm on Friday while a Jah Oil hired fuel tanker was delivering the monthly fuel supply to the Gambia Navy. The incident sparked panic in the capital with the skyline darkened by thick smoke billowing above the raging inferno.

The identities of the dead and injured men have not been disclosed.

