Wura Bah appointed DMD at GPPC

By Lamin Cham

The deputy director of administration at the Kanifing Municipal Council, Wura Bah, has got a new job. He is now deputy managing director at the Gambia Public Publishing Corporation, GPPC. His appointment takes effect from today 2nd January, 2025.

Mr Bah,43, previously worked at both The Standard newspaper and the defunct Daily Observer as admin and editorial assistant and administrative and marketing manager respectively.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration (cum laude) from the University of The Gambia and a master’s degree in public policy from the renowned KDI School of Public Policy and Management in South Korea.

Mr Bah also holds diplomas in Hotel and Tourism Management and Management Studies from the Institute of Computer Science and Business Studies and the Management Development Institute respectively.