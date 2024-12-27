Yonna Group secures 14,000 tonnes of rice to boost quality and affordability ahead of Ramadan

- Advertisement -

Pursuant to its business goals of providing quality and affordable commodities and services, multi-faced indigenous enterprise Yonna on Saturday announced the arrival in the country of 14,000 metric tonnes of broken rice from India.

The group unveiled the details of the consignment and updates on its other products and services at a press conference held at Bakoteh Tipper Garage head offices.

Momodou Barrow, the general manager of Yonna Group, said the historic shipment guarantees Gambians with abundant access to premium-quality, affordable rice.

Yonna’s multi-faceted businesses include Yonna Forex Bureau, Yonna Wallet, Yonna Islamic Microfinance, Yonna Islamic Insurance, Yonna Enterprise, and Yonna Agribusiness, a robust network of businesses offering life-changing solutions to Gambians every single day.