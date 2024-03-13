1 dead, 2 missing at sea after collision

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia Maritime Agency (GMA) has yesterday reported that a body has been recovered from a canoe that collided with a fishing vessel off the coast of Sanyang.

According to the GMA, another man, believed to be from the canoe, survived the incident but two others in the canoe remain missing. The GMA said preliminary investigations have revealed that the canoe is owned by Senegalese fishermen but it is registered in The Gambia while the fishing vessel involved in the incident has not been identified.

- Advertisement -

The GMA said the incident happened on 7 March.

“The GMA is working with local authorities, law enforcement and other partners to establish more facts surrounding the incident, including identifying the fishing vessel involved in the collision.

We advise boat operators to adhere to the safety requirements set by law at all times and the public to provide any information that may help in the investigation,” a statement from the GMA concluded.