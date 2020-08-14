10 new Covid-19 deaths registered

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

The Gambia yesterday reported 10 new Covid-19 deaths, the highest on single days-bringing the total to 43.

According to the latest figures, 7 of these new deaths are males, 9 are aged 45 years and above. Twice more males than females aged 70 and above were confirmed positive for Covid-19.

According to the ministry, a significant number of the new cases are residents of Western Health Region 1 (over 70%).

The 79 new cases registered took the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 1,556.

The country currently has 354 people in quarantine, 1,246 active cases, 172 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 2.8%.