                                                                       Macky killing Senegalese democracy

Dear Editor,

Macky Sall is arrogant and ignorant. It’s official, Macky Sall owns Senegal. Senegal is not a democracy. The Senegalese chief justice is allowing the most outrageous abuse of political power by Macky Sall go on unchecked. It’s unbelievable! There’s no difference between Macky Sall and Binyamin Netanyahu of Israel. Macky will kill ordinary Senegalese people like Netanyahu is killing Palestinians indiscriminately. But international law is on the side of the ordinary Senegalese people. Go out there and restore democracy in Senegal! Who wants to be a politician in the midst of a man like Macky Sall?

But the Senegalese people have nothing to lose. Let them take to the streets and storm the Presidential Palace and Macky will stand trial someday. That’s the only solution and I’ve been saying that for years!

If the Senegalese people allowed Macky keep Senegal under the political and economic control of France, be prepared for another generation in political tyranny, poverty and arrogance from Macky and his gang. It’s totally unacceptable. I’ve never seen anyone as arrogant and ignorant as President Macky Sall. In The Gambia, President Barrow is relying on the Jammeh dictatorship laws to impose his political will in the country. The UDP leadership won’t promise to change anything. What makes anyone think that a UDP government will be any different from the bull in the china shop called The State House? Macky Sall is an unbelievable arrogant man. He’s selfish and ignorant! The Senegalese people should storm the presidential palace and they will win!

Yusupha ‘Major’ Bojang

England

Gambia Alliance for National Unity (Ganu) rejoinder

Dear Editor,

My attention has been drawn to an article published by The Standard newspaper on its front page (lead) in its Friday edition of 2 February 2024 with the caption: “FJC, RAMBO RESIGNED AS APRC EXEC MEMBERS”, in which my name and the Ganu party were mentioned at the end of the article and the newspaper was speculating as to whether I have relinquished my job as GANU party leader since my appointment as Gambian Ambassador to Cuba.

However, I am surprised that The Standard newspaper did not contact me or any executive member of Ganu before speculating and publishing such a misleading statement about Ganu or myself. I have made it clear since our congress in December 2022 that I have been appointed as ambassador and that I have now resigned as party leader since then. My deputy Ba Jabbi officially took over as Ganu party leader since after the congress. This information is public knowledge and was subject of an interview broadcasted on Kerr Fatou last year.

The new Ganu leader Ba Jabbi said it in a television interview on Kerr Fatou sometime last year, therefore, my resignation has been public knowledge since last year.

Ambassador Sheikh Tijan Hydara

Havana, Cuba

Editor Sheriff Bojang’s note: Ambassador Hydara, what is misleading in The Standard stating in the article: “The Standard could not confirm whether Sheikh Tijan Hydara, the ambassador to Cuba has followed suit and resigned from the party he formed?” If you had declared in your congress in December 2022 that that you had resigned as party leader and that the information was public knowledge and was subject of an interview broadcasted on Kerr Fatou last year, we were not aware. And we do not have your contact and do not know any of your party members.