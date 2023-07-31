2 SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR MURDER

By Bruce Asemota & Aisha Tamba

The High Court in Kanifing, presided over by Justice A Tutu Osei, Thursday sentenced Alpha Jallow and John Dallia to death by hanging for the murder of one Alagie Bojang in Bakoteh.

Alpha Jallow who is on the run was sentenced in absentia.

Delivering the judgment, the trial judge disclosed that six persons were initially arraigned before his court on different charges including conspiracy to commit felony, murder with all of them plead not guilty to the charges. One of them, Yaya Mboge, was acquitted on a submission of no case to answer.

The remaining ones Alpha Jallow, John Dallia, Solomon Mendy, Gibril Mboge and Babucarr Jah continued on trial. They were alleged to have on or about 6 October, 2019 at Bakoteh Housing Estate unlawfully caused the death of Alagie Bojang by stabbing and beating him.

The trial judge further disclosed that Gibril Mbowe assisted Alpha Jallow and John Dallia to evade arrest and criminal punishment knowing that they killed Alagie Bojang.

He revealed that the prosecution, led by senior Counsel L Jarjue, called eight witnesses to prove the charges against the accused persons.

“The nasty incident happened at the Bakoteh football field where they were playing football. A fight ensued between Bojang and Alpha Jallow who stabbed him and was joined by John Dallia who hit him with a stick on his forehead,” the judge said.

Justice Osei said Gibril Mbowe transported Alpha Jallow and John Dallia to Tanji with his motor vehicle to flee to Senegal but were caught in a hideout sleeping with some fishermen.

The trial judge indicated that Alpha Jallow, John Dallia, Solomon Mendy and Babucarr Jah are found guilty of the charge of conspiracy.

Justice A Tutu Osei convicted Alpa Jallow and John Dallia of murder and sentenced them to death, whilst Solomon Mendy and Babucarr Jah were convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and were accordingly sentenced to eight years imprisonment, while Gibril Mbowe was convicted of accessory to the fact of murder and sentenced to ten years imprisonment.