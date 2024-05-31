$20.5M Banjul port expansion project launched

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The Gambia Ports Authority, with funding from the African Development Bank, yesterday launched the much-anticipated Banjul port expansion project.

The $20.5M project is enumerated by the GPA as the fourth expansion project geared towards adding value to the infrastructure and capacity development needs required to reposition the port.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works Matar Ceesay, revealed at the launching that the project is important and timely as it will help in delivering important infrastructure in the transportation and trade sectors with components varying from the procurement of two new green ferries to the reconstruction of the Bund Road leading to the GPA.

The managing director of the GPA, Ousman Jobateh, said apart from the procurement of two new green ferries for climate resilience, the project also covered the widening and extension of the port to facilitate greater access to it.

“We would encourage this collaboration with the African Development Bank to look at the axillary activities affected by the project to ensure sustainable management and operation of ferry service, example a second landing facility to ensure minimal disruption to the service.”

A senior transport engineer at the African development Bank, Akye Enyona Sheilama,

said the launching gave them the opportunity to explain the implementation arrangements, the programming and the deliverables of the project to make it a success.

She added: “We are hopeful that this project like all other projects funded by the Bank in the country, will also achieve a huge success and most importantly achieve the objectives so that the beneficiaries can enjoy the benefits, improve lives, make sure that efficiency is improved at the Gambian port.”