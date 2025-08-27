22 new arrestees released on bail

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta and Tabora Bojang

The twenty-two youths arrested during a protest at Kanifing court vicinity on Monday 25th August, were granted bail yesterday after a five-hour negotiation with the police.

The group, who were initially detained at the Kanifing Police Station, had declined the offer of bail, insisting that they had committed no offence warranting their detention.

However they were advised by their lawyers and advisers, including Junkung Jobarteh, Assan Martin, Nfamara Jawno Jawneh and others, that their advocacy efforts could be more impactful if conducted outside of custody. Acting on this advice, they ultimately agreed to accept bail.

Among those granted bail are Omar Saibo Camara, Lamin Biyaye, Omar Sanyang, Abou Camara, Lamin Jammeh, Saffie Lowe, Kemo Fatty and Amadou. The group also included four young women who spent the night at the police headquarters in Banjul.

According to Omar Saibo Camara, spokesperson of GALA, the bail conditions include a valid national ID card, D25,000, and regular reporting to the various police stations where they were detained. The youths are expected to comply with these conditions as they await further developments in their case. This group is different from the 23 initial protesters who are still in Mile II on remand.