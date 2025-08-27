NEGMAR unveils biggest ever ferry for Banjul-Barra crossing

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Commuting across the River Gambia enters new era with arrival of Salimiye Ferry boat, one of two vessels owned by a private Turkish company NEGMAR Investment Corporation, who is implementing a $35M investment in The Gambia’s maritime industry.

Addressing journalists on a conducted tour of the vessel yesterday, Hali Gai, deputy managing director of NEGMAR, revealed that the investment followed an initiative by the Gambia government to open up the maritime industry for private participation just as it did with the GSM, media and other industries.

He said the new ferry boat, measuring 88 metres, and 17 metres wide, has a capacity of about 1000 passengers including a 100- seater fully air conditioned VIP section, and can carry 80 vehicles including 30 trucks in one trip. ”This means in a day, between the two ferries, about 1000 vehicles can cross from each side of the river. This would be a game changer that would contribute immensely to the economic activity of the country as it will enhance transportation of goods, services and people from The Gambia, Senegal and beyond in a more efficient manner as never before on this route,” Mr Gai said. ”This would transform lives and livelihood in many places in NBR including a potential for industries and real estate companies flooding into the area,” he said.

He said the ferries would begin operations before the end of the year as the landing sites at both Barra and Banjul will soon be completed.

According to Gai, NEGMAR’s investment brings a good complement to the Gambia Ferries Services in meeting the needs of the Gambian people.

Orhan Demiral, acting managing director of NEGMAR assured that the ferries would be maintained in the highest standard to ensure safety and durability. ”The ferries are fitted with four engines and the travel time from one end to other would be about 25 minutes while offloading and loading would be equally fast. This fast and efficient service would connect the two parts of the country more efficiently,” he said.

Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia Oba expressed delight over the project calling it a project for all the people of The Gambia. He said the availability of a fast, predictable and safe ferry services across the river will benefit the country and her people in many ways. He joined NEGMAR to express gratitude to the two leaders President Barrow and Erdogan for the good bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries.