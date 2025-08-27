EU-funded project champions disability inclusion

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

A quarterly stakeholder forum under the Disability Inclusive Pathway Project, funded by the European Union and implemented by Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in partnership with several national organisations was recently held at NaNA.

The forum was organised to promote inclusion and empowerment for persons with disabilities— particularly children—across The Gambia.

According to the project manager at CRS, Sadina Alieu Jarjou the stakeholder inception workshop is expected to map out the project timeline and assign roles. He added that it is also expected to design effective Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning (MEAL) systems, disability-inclusive awareness training for 12 school administrators selected through the Free and Fair Education (FFE) initiative, monthly live radio shows and the production of multilingual jingles to raise public awareness about disability inclusion.

He emphasised the importance of inclusive collaboration in promoting education and empowerment for children with disabilities—both girls and boys—through access to technology, inclusive learning, and recreational opportunities.

‎“This gathering is not just a formality. It is an important platform for us to reflect on the progress we have made, share lessons learned, and collectively address the challenges that remain,” Mr Jarjou stated.

He underscored the need for sustained partnerships and joint action.

Mr Jarjou encouraged the participants to engage in open dialogue, offer constructive feedback, and propose innovative approaches that can enhance the impact and sustainability of the project.

Lamin Manneh, chairman NODO highlighted the importance of accessible education, technology, sports, and a supportive environment for people with disabilities to thrive.

“It is me today, it may be anyone tomorrow,” he stated, urging the government and partners to not just create policies but fully implement them. Sharing his personal journey as a polio survivor now serving in the highest office, Manneh credited education and an inclusive environment for his success.

Omar Touray, National Director of Special Olympics Gambia, praised the project for giving children with and without disabilities the chance to learn and grow side by side.

‎Isatou Touray, Project Manager at the EU Delegation, formally opened the workshop, stressing the EU’s commitment to dignity, equality, and solidarity. “This project is not just about removing barriers—it’s about creating pathways,” she said.

The workshop focused on key issues including autism awareness, consumer protection, and institutional reforms.

‎As discussions continue, the project team reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind and that inclusive pathways are forged for every child with disability in The Gambia.