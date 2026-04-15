Stamp seizure sparks voter rights storm as observers warn of disenfranchisement in Nyagen

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Civil society organisations have sharply criticised the government’s seizure of an alkalo’s official stamp in Nyagen village at Central River Region, warning that the move could shut out dozens of eligible voters from the on-going supplementary voter registration.

At a press briefing in Kololi on Saturday, Marr Nyang, executive director of Gambia Participates and spokesperson for the Elections Watch Committee, described the action as troubling and potentially unlawful. He said it threatened citizens’ constitutional right to take part in the electoral process at a critical moment.

- Advertisement -

“The law is clear that an alkalo’s stamp should be with the alkalo,” Nyang said. “If it is used by another person, that individual is exercising authority not granted by the constitution or the Local Government Act. Any attestation issued in that manner should be considered illegal.”

Nyang added that under existing electoral rules, Gambians can register to vote using documents such as a birth certificate, national identity card, or passport. For many in rural communities, however, attestation by an alkalo or seyfo remains the most accessible option, making the stamp a vital tool in the process.

The controversy arose after authorities in the Central River Region confiscated the Nyagen Alkalo’s stamp, citing concerns over alleged misuse. Authorities argued that the step was necessary to safeguard the integrity of voter registration. But observers say no concrete evidence has been presented to support the claim, beyond reports that the stamp had been handled by the alkalo’s son, a practice they note is not uncommon in many villages.

- Advertisement -

Civil society groups have raised deeper concerns that the action may be politically motivated. They warn that removing the stamp effectively blocks residents who depend on attestation from registering, especially within the limited timeframe of the exercise, and given the long distances to registration centres.

“This risks denying people their right to vote,” Nyang said. “When you remove the stamp, you remove access for those who have no other documents.”

Observers also flagged broader weaknesses in the system, particularly the growing reliance on attestation. Originally designed as a safeguard for those without formal identification, the process is now seen as vulnerable to abuse. There are concerns that some applicants may bypass birth certificates altogether, making it difficult to verify age and raising fears that underage individuals could slip through the system.

“We are seeing patterns where people avoid presenting birth certificates and rely only on attestation,” Nyang noted. “That creates room for irregularities, including the possibility of minors being registered.”

Despite these concerns, the groups insist that disputes over voter eligibility must be handled through established legal mechanisms such as the Revising Court rather than administrative decisions that could undermine participation.

Beyond the legal arguments, the human impact is already emerging. In cases where residents are unable to register in their own communities, they may be forced to travel long distances to vote, not once but repeatedly across presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections. Observers warn this could discourage turnout and deepen voter apathy.

Civil society organisations are now calling for the immediate return of the alkalo’s stamp, greater transparency from authorities, and stricter oversight of the attestation process.

They also urged the electoral commission to consider extending registration in affected areas once the issue is resolved.

“The credibility of any election depends on inclusion,” Nyang said. “No eligible citizen should be denied the opportunity to register and vote.”