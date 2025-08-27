APP-Sobeyaa condemns arrest of protesters

- Advertisement -

Press release

The All People’s Party-Sobeyaa (APP-Sobeyaa) strongly condemns the unlawful arrest and unjust decision to deny bail to peaceful youth protesters and sent them to Mile 2 Prison. Our country’s strength lies in upholding constitutional rights and the rule of law. Denying bail to peaceful protesters only deepens tensions. APP-Sobeyaa calls on the authorities to act with fairness and compassion, ensuring that our democratic principles are respected.

While APP-Sobeyaa consistently advocates for peace, adherence to the rule of law, and calmness, we demand that the government immediately and unconditionally release all detainees. We urge the government to engage in transparent dialogue with the youth, grounded in mutual respect and a commitment to democratic principles.

We stand in support of these courageous youths and all Gambians in opposing laws that impose hardships on our people. The voices of our young people must be heard, not silenced. Let us work towards creating a Gambia where democratic freedoms are respected, and public institutions serve the people rather than work against them.